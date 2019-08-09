New Blasts Hit Siberia Ammunition Dump

(Reuters) -

Friday, August 9, 2019 at 12:36 pm |

New blasts tore through a Siberian ammunition dump on Friday during a cleanup operation, four days after it was destroyed by explosions that forced thousands of people to evacuate nearby areas.

Nine people were reported injured in Friday’s explosions during the cleanup of the ammunition dump on a military base in Russia‘s Krasnoyarsk district. The initial incident on Monday killed one person and injured 13.

“A shell exploded, wounding five servicemen and damaging a vehicle during work on de-mining and eliminating the consequences of the emergency situation in Kamenka,” local authorities in Krasnoyarsk said in a statement.

The number of injured people rose to nine, RIA news agency cited an emergency-services source as saying.