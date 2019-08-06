Israel Advances Plans for 2300 Homes in Yehudah and Shomron

YERUSHALAYIM -

View of the Israeli settlement of Metzad, in Gush Etzion. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90, File)

Israeli authorities have advanced plans for the building of 2,300 homes in Yehudah and Shomron, according to media reports on Tuesday.

The Defense Ministry’s Civil Administration’s High Planning Subcommittee gave final approval for 838 homes and preliminary approval for planning of another 1,466 units. Most of the units lie beyond the Green Line.

Hundreds of housing units were greenlighted for Gush Etzion, including 200 for Metzad, and 100 for Ibei Hanachal.

The latter was one of three outposts, and the approvals amount to retroactive legalization, according to The Times of Israel.

The other two are Givat Salit in the northern Jordan Valley, where 94 homes received final construction approval, and Haro’eh Ha’ivri, east of Yerushalayim, where an education campus got final approval.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head, Shlomo Ne’eman, welcomed the news:

“Thank G-d today we received approval from the Higher Planning Council for new housing units in Gush Etzion. Congratulations to all of our residents on the 200 units in Metzad, which is historic in that it will triple the size of the community. Congratulations on the final approvals for the Sadna institution, which works towards integration and is located in Gevaot, and will enable permanent construction of tens of units.

“Another major breakthrough is the final approval for Ibei Hanachal, which essentially fully legalizes the community and includes the construction of 96 permanent homes.”