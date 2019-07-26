Port Authority Approves Cashless Tolls for Hudson Crossings

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) -

Friday, July 26, 2019 at 12:58 pm |

Toll plaza at George Washington Bridge.

Motorists will not need to reach into their pockets for money when they cross the Hudson River from New Jersey into New York City.

The Port Authority on Thursday approved installing cashless tolls at the George Washington Bridge and Lincoln and Holland tunnels. The agency will spend $240 million to replace the existing toll-collection system at the crossings by 2021.

Motorists with E-ZPass will pass under a system that will debit the toll from their accounts. Those who don’t have E-ZPass will have a photo taken of their license plates and get a bill in the mail.

The Port Authority says the technology will reduce travel time and crashes.

The agency currently uses cashless tolls on its Staten Island crossings.