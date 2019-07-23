Police Neutralize Terrorist Who Tried to Stab Officers

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 4:55 am |

The knife that the terrorist planned to use in the attack. (Police Spokesman)

Police early Tuesday shot and wounded an Arab terrorist who had threatened to stab police officers. The incident occurred in Hadera, as officers on patrol stopped the Arab to determine what he was doing in the city. They asked him to identify himself, and instead of identity documents he pulled a knife out of his pocket and attempted to stab officers.

The officers responded by shooting the terrorist. He was moderately wounded and taken to a nearby hospital. The terrorist is under arrest and will be arraigned as soon as he can be brought to court. Police said that the man was in Israel illegally and had no work permit. The attempted stabbing is being dealt with as a nationalistic terror attack, and the terrorist will be charged with various security violations.

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested nine wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.