Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 12:50 pm |

Power was restored early Thursday morning to hundreds of customers in Boro Park whose electricity went off after a manhole fire.

The vicinity of 18th Ave. and 46th Street endured a power outage lasting about eight hours after a manhole burst into flames, plunging several blocks into darkness.

Homes and businesses in the busy area had no light or electricity on one of the hottest days of the year.

Shomrim assisted residents and Pinny Ringel from the mayor’s office was on scene.