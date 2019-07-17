Manhole Explodes on 18th Ave in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (boropark24) -

A chunk of 18th Ave. is closed to vehicular traffic after a manhole burst into flames, plunging several blocks into darkness.

The central Boro Park artery is closed now as firefighters investigate the explosion on 47th Street. The roadway was closed from 45th until 48th streets.

Businesses and homes on the busy avenue lost power, with no light or electricity on one of the hottest days of the year. Landau’s Supermarket was one of the stores affected.