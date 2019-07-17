Omar Submits Pro-BDS Bill

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 12:40 pm |

Undaunted by outrage provoked by her previous comments on Jews and Israel, Democratic Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar submitted on Wednesday a bill that seeks to protect Americans’ right to participate in the Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel.

“We are introducing a resolution… to really speak about the American values that support and believe in our ability to exercise our first amendment rights in regard to boycotting,” Omar told the Al-Monitor news site in an interview. “And it is an opportunity for us to explain why it is we support a nonviolent movement, which is the BDS movement.”

While Omar’s bill does not mention Israel by name, it states that “all Americans have the right to participate in boycotts in pursuit of civil and human rights at home and abroad, as protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution.”

The first-term congresswoman seemed out of step with her party, though. The Democratic leadership was reportedly planning on advancing a nonbinding resolution condemning the BDS movement on Wednesday.

A second piece of legislation backed by Omar would force the Trump administration to disclose details about how it shares the FBI’s watchlist of more than 1 million known or suspected terrorists with foreign countries.

The proposal comes as an amendment to the Intelligence Authorization Act. It would require a report within 180 days detailing which foreign countries get access to the database and how such decisions are made.

The watchlist has been subject to multiple lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. Critics say the list is mismanaged and innocent Muslims end up on it with no recourse for clearing their names.