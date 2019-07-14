Report: Shaked in Move to Take Over United Right

YERUSHALAYIM -

Itamar Ben-Gvir of Otzma Yehudit party.

The saga of Ayelet Shaked’s attempted return to power continued on Sunday with a media story of a plotted takeover of the United Right party.

Shaked and Otzma Yehudit candidate Itamar Ben Gvir have been confabulating in recent weeks about a deal that would have the two of them running with the United Right, according to Channel 12.

The pitch would be that without them the United Right slate, led by Rabbi Rafi Peretz, would be a weak one; but together they could succeed. But only condition that Rabbi Peretz agrees to step aside and allow Shaked to assume the leadership and give a realistic place on the electoral list to Ben Gvir.

There was no confirmation of the story so far from Shaked or Ben Gvir, and it appears rather doubtful that the Jewish Home faction of United Right would agree to allow Shaked to be the party leader, given recent statements. Otzma Yehudit split off from United Right after the April elections.