Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 8:08 pm |

Ron Cobi, mayor of Tiveria, seen during a vote on the yearly budget of the Municipality of Tiveria, July 14, 2019. (David Cohen/Flash90)

The budget for the city of Teveria did not pass the city council, as council members are divided. Nine members of the city council voted against the budget while only six voted for it.

A committee will be appointed in their place, and within two weeks, Ron Cobi will be summoned for a hearing by the Ministry of Interior. There is a distinct possibility that he will be dismissed and a mayor appointed by the government will take his place.