Regional Briefs – July 11, 2019

Woman Dies When Car Rolls Into Adirondack Waterway

LAKE PLEASANT, N.Y. (AP) – Authorities say a 69-year-old Rochester woman has died after she was trapped in a vehicle that rolled down a bank into an Adirondack waterway after her husband got out to take pictures.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says Frederick Stoss of Rochester pulled his 2015 Subaru off Route 30 in Lake Pleasant around 9:15 Saturday night. As he went to get a camera out of the back, the vehicle started rolling down a bank.

Amtrak Train Hits Empty Car; No Injuries

SAVANNAH, N.Y. (AP) – State police say an Amtrak train with 249 people on board struck a car abandoned on the tracks in western New York, but nobody was injured.

Troopers say a westbound train hit the empty vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Wayne County town of Savannah. Four people who had been in the car were able to get to safety before the collision.

The train originated in New York City and was heading to Rochester after stopping in Syracuse.

Car Break-In Suspect Shot by Officer in NYC Hospitalized

NEW YORK (AP) – Police say a man caught breaking into a car in the Bronx was shot by an arresting officer and has been hospitalized.

New York City Police Chief Terence Monahan says two officers questioned a man who had broken the rear window of a BMW shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday.