PEARLS: Make Your Voice Heard for Yeshivah Independence

(PEARLS) -

Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 12:12 pm |

The State Education Department has proposed new regulations for all private schools, including yeshivos.

These regulations will dictate the curriculum that yeshivos must teach, and will give local public school districts the authority to approve our teachers.

The proposed regulations are opposed by the vast majority of private schools and parents across the state.

Take action today and let raise your voice in opposition to these proposed regulations.

Submit a letter to the State Education Department and Board of Regents letting them know that you oppose their plan to control our yeshivas and dictate how they should be run.

Information available on the website of Parents for Educational and Religious Liberty in Schools (PEARLS) at https://voice.pearlsny.org/