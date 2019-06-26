Street in Front of Maimonides May Soon Be Closed to Traffic

BORO PARK -

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 3:56 pm |

The street in front of Maimonides Medical Center’s main entrance may soon be closed to traffic, following a vote by the local Community Board.

Maimonides staff recently conducted a presentation before the Transportation Committee of Community Board 12, seeking the closure of 10th Avenue between 48th and 49th Streets, Board District Manager Barry Spitzer told Hamodia. Maimonides says that the street — one side of which has the main hospital entrance, the other side the executive buildings — is unsafe, with doctors, nurses and visitors constantly crossing, and patients being dropped off, and that there have been many accidents and near-misses.

The resolution to make the block into a plaza for a six-month trial period passed the Transportation Committee, and then passed the full board Tuesday night. The plan still must be approved by the New York City Department of Transportation. If approved, the plaza will be made during the trial period without any change to the infrastructure such as permanent barriers or modifications to sidewalks, so that the area could easily revert to a regular street if the plan does not pass on a permanent basis.

Following the trial period, the Board would hold public hearings to determine whether to vote, yet again, to send a resolution to the Transportation Department, this time seeking to make the plaza permanent.