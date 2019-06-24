Pirchei Agudas Yisroel Shas Presentation 2019

Monday, June 24, 2019 at 2:20 pm |

Mesayemim with Harav Zolty and Rabbis Levin, Zwiebel and Levi.

There was excitement and nachas for the parents and grandparents and a sense of pride and accomplishment from the mesayemim at Pirchei Agudas Yisroel’s Annual Shas Awards Presentation, which took place Sunday, June 16th, at Agudas Yisroel of Madison in Brooklyn, New York.

Thirty boys from around the country each received a shas peninim as an award for being mesayeim Shishah Sidrei Mishnah in honor of their bar mitzvah as their proud grandparents, parents and siblings looked on. Most of the mesayemim also passed tests on the entire Shishah Sidrei Mishnah!

Pirchei’s popular Kesser Mishnayos program encourages boys to learn and be tested on mishnayos, with the ultimate goal of being mesayeim for their bar mitzvah. Speakers included Harav Herschel Zolty, shlita Rosh Yeshiva, Mirrer Yeshivas, Brooklyn and Rav of Beis Medrash of Flatbush; Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zweibel, Executive Vice President, Agudas Yisroel of America; and Rabbi Ephraim Levi, National Director, Pirchei Agudas Yisroel of America.

The program ended with fathers and grandfathers dancing lively with the mesayemim.