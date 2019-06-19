Business Brief – June 19, 2019

Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 8:19 pm |

EPA Defies Climate Warnings, Gives Coal Plants a Reprieve

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration has replaced a landmark Obama-era effort that sought to wean the nation’s electrical grid off coal-fired power plants and their climate-damaging pollution. The move completes one of its biggest rollbacks of environmental rules. Environmental Protection Agency chief Andrew Wheeler has signed a replacement rule that instead gives states leeway in deciding whether to require efficiency upgrades at existing coal plants.