June 14, 2019
June 14, 2019
י"א סיון תשע"ט
י"א סיון תשע"ט
Community
Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky Davens at the Kosel
Community
Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky Davens at the Kosel
Friday, June 14, 2019 at 5:17 am |
י"א סיון תשע"ט
Friday, June 14, 2019 at 5:17 am |
י"א סיון תשע"ט
Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky,
shlita,
traveled to Yerushalayim Thursday, to
daven
at the Kosel during the seven days after Shavuos. Rav Chaim
davened Minchah
on the roof of Yeshivas Eish HaTorah, which overlooks the Kosel Plaza. (Kosel Heritage Foundation)
(Kosel Heritage Foundation)
(Kosel Heritage Foundation)
