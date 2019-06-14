Community

Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky Davens at the Kosel

Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, shlita, traveled to Yerushalayim Thursday, to daven at the Kosel during the seven days after Shavuos. Rav Chaim davened Minchah on the roof of Yeshivas Eish HaTorah, which overlooks the Kosel Plaza. (Kosel Heritage Foundation)
