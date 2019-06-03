Senate Passes Verrazzano Toll Discount for Brooklynites

BROOKLYN -

Monday, June 3, 2019 at 2:27 pm |

An aerial view of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge from the Brooklyn side.

The New York state Senate has passed a bill to give Brooklynites a break on the steep toll on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

The bill, which passed the Senate Thursday 55-3, would give Brooklyn residents who make at least 10 trips in a month across the Verrazzano with an E-Z Pass account the same discount that Staten Island residents currently have, which is $5.50 for Staten Islanders who make at least three trips a month with E-ZPass. The discount would only apply to non-commercial vehicles.

The current toll for non-Staten Islanders is $12.24 with E-ZPass and $19 without.

“For the thousands of Brooklyn residents who rely on the Bridge for travel to work, school and medical appointments, these outrageous rates are unaffordable, unacceptable, and highlight the gross inequities of New York’s transit system,” said the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Andrew Gounardes. “New York City should be known for pizza, bagels, and baseball. Not the most expensive toll bridge in the country.”

The bill still must pass the Assembly, where it is sponsored by Assemblywoman Mathylde Frontus.