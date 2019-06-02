Regional Briefs – June 2, 2019

Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 6:57 pm |

Police Investigate Report of Firecracker On NYC Subway Train

NEW YORK (AP) – Police are investigating reports that someone threw a lit firecracker into a New York City subway car.

It happened on the F line between the 14th Street and 23rd Street stations at about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Riders posted on Twitter that panicked passengers spilled out of the train at 23rd Street. Some left their possessions behind.

NYC Considers Plan to Turn Island of Graves Into City Park

NEW YORK (AP) – New York City officials are considering a plan to turn an island where poor and homeless people have been buried for 150 years into a park.

The City Council held a hearing Thursday on a proposal to turn Hart Island over to the Parks Department to be run as a park that would be reached by ferry.

The New York Times reports that Parks Department director of government relations Matt Drury said the department will support the transfer if the city curtails burials there.