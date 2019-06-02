Pro and Anti-Israel Protests Draw Hundreds in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) -

Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm |

U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell holds up a kippah during a pro-Israel demonstration in Berlin, Saturday. (Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)

Hundreds of people including prominent German politicians and members of the Jewish community are protesting against a larger, anti-Israel rally in Berlin.

Police in the German capital of Berlin kept the competing protests on Saturday apart.

The annual al-Quds — Arabic for Jerusalem — march against Israel drew more than 1,000 participants, with some chanting “Palestine will be reborn!” or “Free Gaza!” Others waved Iranian flags.

Anti-Israel protesters (Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)

The German news agency dpa reported that the government’s anti-Semitism commissioner, Felix Klein; the Israeli ambassador in Germany, Jeremy Issacharoff; and Berlin’s top security official, Andreas Geisel, attended the pro-Israel rally.

Geisel urged the German government to consider banning the political wing of the terrorist group Hezbollah.

Some at the counter-protest waved Israeli flags and banners with slogans such as “It’s time to turn Hamas into hummus.”