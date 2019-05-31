Teens Assault Jewish Man in Williamsburg

Friday, May 31, 2019 at 3:32 am |

Another anti-Semitic hate crime was reported in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, this week.

The latest incident occurred on Wednesday when two black teens riding on bikes attacked an Orthodox Jewish man walking on Flushing and Nostrand Avenues.

One of the teens knocked the victim’s hat and yarmulke off, before quickly riding away.

The NYPD and Williamsburg Shomrim responded and canvassed the area for the suspects.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

This is the third attack of this kind in Williamsburg in recent weeks. A 16-year-old black male was arrested for punching a Chassidic man in the head and sending his hat flying.

The NYPD is still looking for a group of men who attacked a man wearing a shtreimel, punching him in the face and hurling anti-Semitic slurs at him.