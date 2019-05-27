Austrian Lawmakers Vote Kurz’s Gov’t Out of Office

VIENNA (Reuters) -

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz attends a session of the Parliament in Vienna, Austria, Monday. (Reuters/Lisi Niesner)

Austrian lawmakers voted conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz‘s government out of office on Monday, passing a motion of no confidence days after it became a caretaker administration in the wake of a video sting scandal.

The motion was backed by lawmakers from the Social Democrats and the far-right Freedom Party, which was in coalition with Kurz until a week ago when its leader became embroiled in the video sting and stepped down. Kurz ended their alliance and led what was effectively a minority government.

Austria’s president must now appoint a chancellor to form a government that can garner Parliament’s support until the next national election, expected to be held in September.