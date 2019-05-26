Regional Briefs – May 26, 2019

Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 7:11 pm |

Police Rescue Man Who Fell Off Jet Ski in Hudson River

HAWTHORNE, N.Y. (AP) – Westchester County police say officers rescued a man who fell off his Jet Ski and drifted in the Hudson River for 45 minutes.

Marine unit officers were patrolling the Hudson at around 4 p.m. Friday when they spotted an unattended Jet Ski off Croton-on-Hudson. Officers hoisted the man aboard their boat and provided initial medical care. The man told the officers he had fallen off the watercraft in rough waters and had been adrift for 45 minutes.

NY State Police Stepping Up Patrols Over Holiday Weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – The New York State Police and their local partners in law enforcement will step up patrols over the Memorial Day weekend in an effort to stop impaired and reckless motorists.

Motorists can expect to see added police on the roads through Monday night.

The crackdown will also include sobriety checkpoints in certain locations, as well as increased use of unmarked police cars.

Authorities say Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel weekends of the year in New York.