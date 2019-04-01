Hamas Hunger Strike Looms in Israeli Prisons

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, April 1, 2019 at 3:14 pm |

Israel is taking a tough line with Hamas convicts who are threatening a hunger strike over conditions in Israeli jails.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said on Monday that no negotiations will be held with the inmates.

Prisoners are protesting their incarceration conditions, in particular, restrictions on cellphone use, including the installation of jamming systems.

The strike, which could grow from a small leadership group to 1,400 prisoners, plus the possibility of Fatah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad joining, will reportedly be without food or water, according to Channel 12.