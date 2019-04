Monday, April 1, 2019 at 7:08 pm |

Tomorrow, Tuesday April 2nd, the streets in Boro Park, from 52nd Street to 61st Street and from 12th to 16th Avenue, will be COMPLETELY CLOSED. The levayah of the Skulener Rebbe, Zt”l, will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, April 2nd, at 11:00am in front of 13th Avenue and 54th Street. Please plan your transportation accordingly.