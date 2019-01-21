Want up-to-the-
January 21, 2019
January 21, 2019
ט"ו שבט תשע"ט
ט"ו שבט תשע"ט
Community
Tu BiShvat Celebrated at Meron
Community
Tu BiShvat Celebrated at Meron
Monday, January 21, 2019 at 6:06 am |
ט"ו שבט תשע"ט
Monday, January 21, 2019 at 6:06 am |
ט"ו שבט תשע"ט
A
seudah
was held Sunday night, in honor of Tu BiShvat in Meron, near the
kever
of the Rashbi, led by Harav Meir Stern (C), Rav of Meron. (David Cohen/Flash90)
The fruit platters at the
seudah.
(David Cohen/Flash90)
(David Cohen/Flash90)
A young boy has his first haircut at the
kever
of the Rashbi in Meron, Sunday night. (David Cohen/Flash90)
