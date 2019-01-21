Community

Tu BiShvat Celebrated at Meron

A seudah was held Sunday night, in honor of Tu BiShvat in Meron, near the kever of the Rashbi, led by Harav Meir Stern (C), Rav of Meron. (David Cohen/Flash90)
The fruit platters at the seudah. (David Cohen/Flash90)
(David Cohen/Flash90)
A young boy has his first haircut at the kever of the Rashbi in Meron, Sunday night. (David Cohen/Flash90)

 