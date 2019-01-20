Judge Rules that Hospital Must Rescind Death Certificate for Orthodox Patient

BROOKLYN -

View of New York Presbyterian-Columbia University Medical Center. (Jim Henderson)

A judge has ruled that Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital must rescind a death certificate that it issued for an Orthodox Jewish patient some three weeks before his death. The decision could have far-reaching effects for religious groups and the obligation of hospitals and medical professionals to accommodate their beliefs, especially regarding “end of life” policies.

The patient, Yechezkel Nakar, z”l, was niftar in the spring of 2017 and the legal fight over what his family perceived as an illegitimately issued death certificate began soon after. The suit gained wide media attention, but a ruling was only issued this past Friday for what Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Devin Cohen only identified as “technical reasons,” according to the Nakar family’s attorney Morton Avigdor.

The delay aside, Mr. Avigdor said the ruling was “terrific.”

“This is a clear and very strongly worded legal recognition of the responsibility of hospitals to accommodate religious beliefs,” he told Hamodia. “This is not just about one hospital, it will affect all of the city and likely beyond, who will have to rethink the way they treat religious rights.”

Against the objections of the patient’s family, the hospital had conducted tests to show if Mr. Nakar, who was unconscious after suffering a stroke, was what medical science terms as “brain dead.” Based on the results of the scans, doctors issued a death certificate.

The hospital’s failure to heed the family’s objection would probably have been grounds enough for a legal challenge. However, what was even more unusual was the hospital’s next move, to transfer Mr. Nakar to a nursing home and to issue a treatment plan.

“That’s not something you do with someone who you think is dead,” said Mr. Avigdor. “Their own actions make the fact that they issued the death certificate inexplicable and indefensible.”

A technical impasse made it impossible for the nursing home which had agreed to take Mr. Nakar to treat him, and he was ultimately transferred to Maimonides Medical Center in Boro Park. It was only when he arrived there, that doctors informed his wife, Sarah Nakar, that her husband had been declared dead by his doctors at Columbia-Presbyterian.

“You can imagine their anguish,” said Mr. Avigdor. “He was already in very serious condition, but alive, now they had to hear something like this while he was still breathing.”

Situations differ vastly, but many Rabbanim believe that what is termed brain death does not have any halachic validity in determining the end of life, and there is a prohibition to take any actions that would hasten death.

In addition to the cessation of treatment that a death certificate calls for on a medical level, it also precludes re-imbursement from insurance companies who will not pay to treat a person who doctors have said is no longer living. Nevertheless, Maimonides staff agreed to continue Mr. Nakar’s life support, with the strong possibility that it would not be paid for its services. He passed away there, three weeks later.

However, while he was still living, Mrs. Nakar began to peruse a legal battle to force Columbia-Presbyterian to rescind the death certificate.

“They [Columbia-Presbyterian] argued that the point is moot since Maimonides is not trying to collect from the family, but the case is very significant,” said Mr. Avigdor. “The date of death is wrong and should be corrected, there could be a loss of social security payments and other expenses… and most importantly this case cuts to the heart of a hospital’s obligation for religious accommodation.”

Several legal statutes require that companies and organizations provide what is termed “reasonable accommodation” to the beliefs of religious individuals. Like many hospitals, Columbia-Presbyterian’s protocol instructs doctors not to remove life-sustaining equipment after brain death has been declared in cases of religious or moral objection to doing so, but to hand the matter over to another department in the hospital.

“We would argue that if the term [reasonable accommodation] is to have any meaning at all, it must mean that the hospital should make a sincere effort to actually accommodate the next of kin’s objection to brain death as a definition of death,” read the court filing on Mr. Nakar’s behalf. “This would mean not proceeding to conduct the brain death test, and certainly would also mean to not declare the patient dead based on the brain death test. It would also mean giving the family the opportunity to transfer the patient to another facility rather than conducting the brain death test and declaring the patient dead.”

During the court hearing, held in May 2017, several experts on issues of halachic end-of-life considerations and religious accommodation testified, including Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel, Executive Vice President of the Agudath Israel of America, and Rabbi J. David Bleich, a member of the faculty of Yeshiva University and an authority on Jewish medical ethics.

According to Mr. Avigdor, a question the judge asked defendants repeatedly at the proceedings was why the tests were administered in the first place if the Nakar family had clearly objected and if they planned to facilitate a transfer anyway.

Columbia-Presbyterian did not respond to a request for comment from Hamodia.

In the 1980’s, several advocates of the Orthodox community negotiated with the State of New York to establish clear guidelines for the accommodation of religious beliefs regarding protocols in situations where a patient is classified by doctors as “brain dead.” According to Mr. Avigdor, Rabbi Moshe Sherer, z”l, and others reached an impasse in their negotiations with then state Health Commissioner, Dr. David Axelrod, and as a compromise the guidelines were left intentionally vague.

Mr. Avigdor said that the present decision requires the hospital to change the date on Mr. Nakar’s death certificate to reflect the time of his actual passing and scolds its staff for conducting tests against the family’s wishes. He said that it sets a much clearer standard for religious accommodation.

“It makes it much less fuzzy,” he said. “This is the first time a judge has pointed to a hospital and said that there was no or too minimal religious accommodation and explained that that is a bar they can be held to even in the direst of circumstances.”