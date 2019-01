ALBANY (AP) -

Friday, January 18, 2019 at 12:48 pm |

A snowplow ready for the storm. (www.ny.gov)

New Yorkers are preparing for a weekend storm that could bring anywhere from 8 to 20 inches of snow in upstate areas and grind travel to a halt.

Winter storm warnings have been issued from Saturday afternoon through Sunday for much of upstate.

Forecasters say the New York City metropolitan area will get 3 to 6 inches of snow and sleet. But they say ice will accumulate, and strong wind gusts on Sunday afternoon and evening could bring down tree limbs and power lines.