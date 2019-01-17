Yerushalayim Covered by Snow for a Few Hours

(TPS) -

Thursday, January 17, 2019

A man seen davening at the Kosel, during Wednesday night’s snowstorm.(Noam Rivkin Fenton/Flash90)

Yerushalayim and other areas in Israel were covered with a thin white blanket of snow on Wednesday night during the coldest storm to hit the country this winter.

The powerful winter storm that hit the capital, Yehudah and Shomron and the Golan Heights on Wednesday afternoon brought with it several hours of snowfall which gave these areas a European look.

Snow seen in Yerushalayim, late Wednesday night. (Yossi G)

Yerushalayim experiences a significant snowstorm every few years, and it is usually a cause for great celebration for the city’s residents. However, this storm was not forceful enough to drop enough snow to last through the night, and many children hoping for a day of play in the snow were disappointed.

Neve Daniel in Gush Etzion is covered with snow after a heavy snowfall, Thursday morning. (Ishay Abergel/TPS)

A few dozen people were treated for various winter-related ailments and injuries.

Israel experienced extreme cold throughout the storm, and its citizens set a new record in the use of electricity, reaching 13,058 megawatts.