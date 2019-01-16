Regional Briefs – January 16, 2019

Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 6:17 pm |

Police Arrest Driver in Crash That Killed Off-Duty Officer

HILLSIDE, N.J. – The drunk driver who crashed into a tractor-trailer, killing his passenger, an off-duty police officer, was arrested, The Associated Press reported. Giovanni Esposito had begun working for the Hillside Police Department in November 2017. Police say he graduated at the top of his class.

Video Shows Health Aide Assaulting Elderly Stroke Victim

TRENTON – A home health aide was charged Wednesday with assaulting a 90-year-old stroke victim at an assisted living facility, The Associated Press reported. The assault by Mitsou Gottheim, 50, was captured on a hidden camera as part of a state program to prevent elder abuse. She was seen slapping the woman’s hand and roughly pushing her head back.

Water Company Discovers Elevated Lead In in Northern NJ

HAWORTH, N.J. – A water company serving northern New Jersey said Wednesday that tests at some homes in Bergen and Hudson counties show elevated lead levels, The Associated Press reported. Suez blamed it on lead water lines that connect to water mains.

Man Fights Off Intruder Who Crawled Through Doggy Door

MACEDON, N.Y. – A 21-year-old man fought off an intruder who crawled into his home through a doggy door, WHAM reported. Levi Thompson awoke Wednesday to find a 19-year-old former friend rifling through his home. He confronted the man, who threatened him with a pocket knife before bashing him in the head with a wooden plant stand and fleeing.

Driver Fatally Hits Gas Station Worker While Stealing Gas

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – A driver hit and killed a gas station employee on Long Island while attempting to flee without paying for $22 in gas, The Associated Press reported. Cemal Dagdeviren, 59, tried to stop the vehicle from leaving, but the male driver intentionally ran him over.

NJ AG Probing Tax Incentive Programs

TRENTON – New Jersey’s attorney general is investigating after a state audit raised questions about how $11 billion in tax incentives were awarded, The Associated Press reported. Gurbir Grewal’s statement comes after the state comptroller issued an audit showing the agency failed to determine if companies that got tax credits met the benchmarks required under law.