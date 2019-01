Monday, January 14, 2019 at 10:08 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

B’Chasdei Shamayim, Hagaon Harav Nissim Karelitz, shlita, was released from Maayanei Hayeshuah Hospital on Monday, following a week-long stay in the hospital.

The noted Posek was hospitalized last week due to a serious infection.

Klal Yisrael is asked to continue to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Shmaryahu Yosef Nissim ben Batyah, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.