U.S.-Backed Syrian Force: Islamic State in ‘Its Final Moments’

BEIRUT (Reuters) -

Sunday, January 13, 2019 at 10:33 am |

A Coalition convoy of U.S. led international coalition against the Islamic State stops to test fire their M2 machine guns and MK19 grenade launcher in the Middle Euphrates River Valley in the Deir ez-Zor province, Syria, Nov. 22, 2018. (Matthew Crane/U.S. Army/Handout via Reuters)

Islamic State terrorists are “living their final moments” in the last enclave they hold in Syria, near the Iraqi border, where the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have stepped up their attacks in the last two days, an SDF official told Reuters on Sunday.

“They are living the final moments and realize that this battle is the battle to eliminate them,” said Mustafa Bali, SDF media office head.

Asked about SDF progress, the spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition, Colonel Sean Ryan, said: “The SDF is making great progress and continues to liberate more territory once held by ISIS (Islamic State), but the fight continues.

“The lasting defeat of ISIS is still the mission and they still present a very real threat to the long-term stability in this region, so it is not over yet.”