BD”E: Rebbetzin Rivkah Ezrachi, A”h

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 6:28 pm |

A large levayah was held in Yerushalayim on Motzoei Shabbos to accompany Rebbetzin Rivkah Ezrachi, a”h, on her final journey.

Rebbetzin Ezrachi was the wife of, lhbch”l, Harav Yitzchak Ezrachi, shlita, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Mir-Yerushalayim.

She was a daughter of the Mirrer Rosh Yeshivah, Harav Chaim Shmuelevitz, zt”l, and Rebbetzin Chanah Miriam, a”h, daughter of Harav Eliezer Yehudah Finkel, zt”l, who was Rosh Yeshivah in Mir, Poland, and later established the Mir Yeshivah in Yerushalayim.

The Rebbetzin was born in Poland in 5695/1935. She grew up in a home permeated with Torah, yiras Shamayim, ahavas Torah and chessed, all of which she practiced for the rest of her life.

When she came of age she married her husband, lhbch”l, Harav Yaakov Yitzchak Ezrachi, shlita.

Together they established a home of Torah and chessed. The Rebbetzin was a noted mechaneches.

Throughout her life, the Rebbetzin submitted herself completely to her husband’s needs.

In recent months, she took ill and was hospitalized in Yerushalayim’s Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital. Many tefillos were held in the yeshivah on her behalf.

The Rebbetzin was niftar on Shabbos.

Her levayah was held Motzoei Shabbos from the Mir Yeshivah in Yerushalaim. The levayah was attended by a large crowd, including many Rabbanim and Roshei Yeshivah. Kevurah was on Har Hamenuchos.

The Rebbetzin is survived by, yblch”t, her illustrious husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Tehi zichrah baruch.