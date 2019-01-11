Want up-to-the-
January 11, 2019
January 11, 2019
ה' שבט תשע"ט
ה' שבט תשע"ט
Community
Yahrtzeit of Baba Sali Marked in Netivot
Community
Yahrtzeit of Baba Sali Marked in Netivot
Friday, January 11, 2019 at 4:05 am
ה' שבט תשע"ט
Friday, January 11, 2019 at 4:05 am |
ה' שבט תשע"ט
The 35th
yahrtzeit
of Harav Yisrael Abuchatzeira,
zt”l
, the Baba Sali, was marked Wednesday night and Thursday, 4 Shevat. Thousands traveled to
daven
at his
kever
throughout the day of the
yahrtzeit.
(Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Mispallelim
throw candles into a fire near the
kever
of the Baba Sali in Netivot on Thusday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
(Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
(Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Print
Email
Gmail
