Yahrtzeit of Baba Sali Marked in Netivot

The 35th yahrtzeit of Harav Yisrael Abuchatzeira, zt”l, the Baba Sali, was marked Wednesday night and Thursday, 4 Shevat. Thousands traveled to daven at his kever throughout the day of the yahrtzeit. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
