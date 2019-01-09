Regional Briefs – January 9, 2019

Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at 8:18 pm |

Oft-Flooded Jersey Shore Street to Get Livestream

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. – A Jersey shore community is planning a 24-hour online livestream of flooding along one of its most frequently inundated streets, The Press of Atlantic City reported. Sea Isle City plans to mount a web camera by mid-February to help residents avoid getting stuck in floods.

DA Drops Charges Against Teen Hurt in Police Shooting

ALBANY – Police said Tuesday they will not prosecute a teen shot by a police officer during a chase and paralyzed from the chest down, The Associated Press reported. Albany’s DA said there may be a case, but pursuing Ellazar Williams “is not in anyone’s best interest.”

Ex-New York Senate Leader Starts Prison Term

NEW YORK – Ex-state Senate leader Dean Skelos began serving his 51-month prison term Tuesday, The Associated Press reported. Skelos, 70, reported to the federal prison at Otisville while his son, Adam, reported to prison in Danbury, Conn.

He Posted Frantic Video And Ended Up Dead. How?

PATERSON, N.J. – Police are investigating after a man who recorded a frantic video at a stationhouse wound up dead while being taken by police to the hospital, The Associated Press reported. There were violent protests Tuesday night over the death of Jameek Lowery, 27.

Audit Faults NJ Agency for Lack of Tax Credit Oversight

TRENTON – An audit Wednesday showed that the New Jersey agency in charge of awarding tax credits if companies created or retained jobs failed to determine if those benchmarks were met, The Associated Press reported. The audit sampled some of the 401 companies who got $11 billion since 2005.