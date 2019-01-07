Democrats Again Try To Remove Trump Name From Park

ALBANY (AP) -

Democrats are using their new total control of New York state government to make another attempt to have President Donald Trump’s name removed from a defunct state park that the Republican donated to the state during his prior life as a businessman.

Sen. Brad Hoylman and Assemblywoman Nily Rozic have introduced a bill that would allow the parks commissioner to give Donald J. Trump State Park a different name.

Trump donated land straddling the Putnam-Westchester county border to the state in 2006 for a park. The park was one of dozens closed by the state four years later.

It’s the third time Democrats are trying to remove Mr. Trump’s name.