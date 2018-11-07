Terrorist to Pay Chareidi Youth NIS 60,000 After Attack

YERUSHALAYIM -

A chareidi youth was awarded NIS 60,000 in compensation for pain and suffering resulting from a stabbing attack that took place three years ago. The compensation is to be paid by the terrorist who stabbed and injured him.

The incident occurred on the night of Shavuos in 2015. The youth, then 16, was walking to the Kosel with some companions through the marketplace of the Old City. As they were walking at about 2:30 a.m., the terrorist, an Arab teen from Yerushalayim, lunged at them with a ten inch knife that he had purchased earlier in the day specifically to carry out the attack. He stabbed one of the youths, causing him moderate wounds, and lightly wounded several others before running away.

The Chareidi youth was taken to hospital for treatment, and the terrorist was tracked down thanks to the surveillance cameras in the Old City. He was arrested and tried on charges of causing a serious injury, without murder charges that the youth’s family had hoped for. The terrorist was convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison. At that point, the youth decided to sue for damages, and in an arbitration agreement approved by the court, the terrorist agreed to pay his victim NIS 60,000.

Attorney Menashe Yado of the Honenu legal rights organization, who represented the youth, said that the case was an important lesson. “Don’t hesitate, demand from the terrorists whatever you can. I hope that the authorities in Israel, which have fallen behind in enforcement, will begin to act in this manner and collect money from the terrorists, to at least partially make up for the huge amounts the state has to pay terror victims,” Yado said.