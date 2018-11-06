BREAKING: LATEST ELECTION RESULTS

Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 7:34 pm |

Hamodia will be updating these breaking results throughout the night as they become available. Please check back often to get the latest available results. (All times listed are Eastern Time.)

8:18 PM

FOX News Reports:

In the Texas Senate race, with 16% reporting, O’rourke has 53.9% and 45.5% for Cruz.

Please check back for more results as they become available.

8:15 PM

FOX News Reports:

With 10% reporting, O’rourke has 58.6% and 40.9% for Cruz.

In Florida’s governor race, with 84% of the vote in, Gillum has 49.2% and Desantis has 49.6%

In the Senate race in Florida, with 89% in, Republican Scott has 50.1%, Democrat Nelson has 49.9%.

8:00 PM

AP is reporting:

Incumbent Democrat Murphy was re-elected to 7th District US House seat in Florida .

Virginia Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine has defeated Republican Corey Stewart to win re-election to the U.S. Senate.

Republican Greg Steube won an open US House seat in Florida.

7:30 PM

AP is reporting:

Republican Brett Guthrie defeated Democrat Hank Linderman to win another term in Kentucky’s 2nd District.

Republican Rep. John Rutherford is elected to a 2nd term in 4th District, representing Jacksonville, Florida area.