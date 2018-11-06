BREAKING: LATEST ELECTION RESULTS

Hamodia will be updating these breaking results throughout the night as they become available. Please check back often to get the latest available results. (All times listed are Eastern Time.)
8:18 PM
FOX News Reports:
In the Texas Senate race, with 16% reporting, O’rourke has 53.9% and 45.5% for Cruz.
8:15 PM
FOX News Reports:
With 10% reporting, O’rourke has 58.6% and 40.9% for Cruz.
In Florida’s governor race, with 84% of the vote in, Gillum has 49.2% and Desantis has 49.6%
In the Senate race in Florida, with 89% in, Republican Scott has 50.1%, Democrat Nelson has 49.9%.
8:00 PM
AP is reporting:
Incumbent Democrat Murphy was re-elected to 7th District US House seat in Florida .
Virginia Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine has defeated Republican Corey Stewart to win re-election to the U.S. Senate.
Republican Greg Steube won an open US House seat in Florida.
7:30 PM
AP is reporting:
Republican Brett Guthrie defeated Democrat Hank Linderman to win another term in Kentucky’s 2nd District.
Republican Rep. John Rutherford is elected to a 2nd term in 4th District, representing Jacksonville, Florida area.