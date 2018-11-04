19 Egyptian Terrorists Killed in Security Operation After Attack on Christians

CAIRO (Reuters) -

Sunday, November 4, 2018 at 6:14 am |

Egyptian security forces killed 19 Islamist terrorists from a cell believed to be responsible for an attack on Christians in Minya province in central Egypt which left seven people dead, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

The terrorists were killed in a firefight in the desert west of Minya province after security forces pursued them, the Ministry said in a statement. It did not say when the firefight took place.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the Minya attack, which occurred on Friday, though it provided no evidence of its involvement.