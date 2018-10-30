Minister Kara at Dubai Conference: Technology Is a Unifier

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 5:16 am |

Communications Minister Ayoob Kara. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic)

After a visit to Oman last week by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to meet with government officials, and a visit to Abu-Dhabi Sunday by Culture Minister Miri Regev for a sporting event, it was the turn of Communications Minister Ayoub Kara to visit an Arab country – and on Tuesday, Kara was in Dubai, where he addressed a conference on communications technology.

Speaking in Arabic to a large group at the annual conference of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), Kara said that “technology allows us to actualize possibilities that until now appeared to us to be dreams.” Commenting on the Israeli contribution to enhancing communications in the Palestinian Authority, Kara said that Israel would do “everything we can do, depending on the circumstances that allow this, to advance the communications possibilities of our neighbors.”

Israel is a member of the ITU, a United Nations-sponsored organization, and is a regular attendee at its conferences. Among the local issues the ITU is involved in is the distribution of radio and microwave frequencies for the use of various technologies, including cellphone, security, and aviation purposes.