NEW YORK (AP) -

Monday, August 27, 2018 at 12:55 pm |

The Statue of Liberty has been evacuated as a precaution after a propane fire erupted in a construction area on Liberty Island. The Fire Department of New York said it appeared that three propane tanks were involved in the fire.

Park spokesman Jerry Willis said visitors were ushered to a plaza a safe distance from the fire, which started shortly before noon Monday. A construction worker was treated at the scene for a minor injury.