Danon: Arab MK’s Joined PA in Lobbying Against Israel at the UN

NEW YORK -

Sunday, August 26, 2018 at 9:03 pm |

Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon charged on Sunday that Arab MK’s were joining representatives from the Palestinian Authority to lobby the Unite Nations General Assembly to pass a resolution against Israel.

“Acting Knesset members are cooperating with these initiatives and are cynically exploiting their positions as official representatives of the state in order to harm it in the international arena,” Danon said in a letter to Kneset Speaker Yuli Edelstein.

In response, Speaker Edelstein sharply criticized the Arab MK’s.

Joint List MK Aida Touma-Sliman met in New York last week with Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs as part of her party’s lobbying efforts against the newly passed Nation-State law.

“Again MKs in the Israeli Knesset are undermining the state. Members of Knesset from the Joint List who receive salaries from the state and merit all the parliamentary tools, still dare to discredit our name in the world. Those who cooperate with the Palestinian Authority against Israel should ask themselves whether their place is in the Palestinian or Israeli parliament,” he stated.

Danon is said to have enlisted the assistance of the American Ambassador to the United Nations, Niki Haley, a strong supporter of Israel, to try to block a General Assembly resolution condemning the new law.