Thursday Busiest Day Ever at Ben Gurion

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 23, 2018 at 4:58 am |

The departure screen in the departure terminal at Ben Gurion International Airport. (Flash90)

Thursday will be the busiest day ever at Ben Gurion Airport, the Airports Authority reported. Over 100,000 passengers will pass through the airport into and out of Israel, on a total of 610 flights. Besides setting a passenger record, this is the first time travelers at the airport have surpassed the 100,000 mark.

August 2018 as well will go down as the busiest month in Israel travel history so far. By the end of the month, a total of 15,966 flights will have taken off or landed at the airport, ferrying some 3 million passengers into or out of the country. That represents an 11 percent increase over the numbers in August 2017, and is also the first time the monthly tally of passengers will exceed 3 million.

The most popular destinations so far this year have been Greece, France, Italy and the United States. Turkey is also very popular, but as a transfer point to other destinations.

September is also expected to be very busy, the Authority said. The Yamim Nora’im and Sukkos all take place in September, bringing in many visitors, as well as Israelis who will be on vacation from school and work. Traffic in September at Ben Gurion is expected to increase by 15 percent over the figures in September 2017, the Authority said.