School Bus Overturns on Turnpike, No Serious Injuries

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) -

Sunday, August 12, 2018 at 9:19 am |

Officials said that a school bus taking families home from a picnic crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike, sending dozens of people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said the bus was returning to Newark from his annual Mayor’s Family Reunion/Picnic at Black Bear Lake Country Club in Millstone when the accident happened around 5:25 p.m. Saturday in East Brunswick.

Newark spokesman Frank Baraff told NJ.com the accident was caused by a hit and run involving a car.

City officials say there were 33 people on board. State police had about nine more.

The crash, which caused the bus to overturn, happened in the Turnpike’s northbound lanes.