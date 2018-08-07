Senate to Hold Hearings on Cuomo Pardons

The state Senate in New York will hold hearings into recent controversial decisions by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state parole board to release some high-profile offenders.
No dates have been announced. Lawmakers say the hearings will focus on several parole decisions, including one earlier this year by the parole board to release 70-year-old Herman Bell, a former Black Liberation Army radical who killed two NYPD officers in 1971.
The hearings will also examine Cuomo’s decision to restore voting rights of thousands of former inmates.