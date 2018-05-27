New Law Would Allow IDF to ‘Exile’ Families of Terrorists

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 5:57 am |

Jewish Home MK Motti Yogev. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

The Ministerial Law Committee will once again discuss a proposal by MK Motti Yogev (Jewish Home) that would authorize the IDF to deport families of terrorists from their home communities. The law would, according to Yogev, set an example for other terrorists, thus discouraging them from carrying out attacks, as it would harm their families.

The law would allow the IDF to remove families of terrorists from their homes in Yehudah and Shomron, and and exile them to other parts of Yehudah and Shomron. The law is an attempt to override High Court decisions in the past. The new law, said Yogev, would give security officials a new and improved tool to ensure Israelis’ security.

“Evicting terrorists from their homes to different areas will harm their family ties and make it more difficult for them to earn a living,” said Yogev. “These things, and others, will discourage terrorists from carrying out attacks, who will be more reluctant to act if they are more likely to harm their families.”