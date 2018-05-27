IDF Shells Hamas Post After Attempted Attack on Gaza Border

Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 3:16 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 3:16 am |

Palestinians inspect an Islamic Jihad post after it was targeted in Israeli tank shelling, in the southern Gaza Strip, Sunday. (Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)

An IDF tank fired on a Hamas position in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday morning, after Palestinians planted an explosive device along the security fence, in the latest exchange along the restive border, the army said.

Two Islamic Jihad members were killed and a third was wounded at their observation post in the Israeli strike, near the city of Rafiach, Palestinian sources said.

The IDF said the improvised explosive device (IED) was placed along the security fence on Shabbos.

“Its goal was to injure the soldiers operating in the area. It was neutralized this morning by the IDF,” the army said.

The IED found by the IDF near the Gaza border. (IDF Spokesman)

In order to neutralize it, the army used a robot to detonate the explosive under controlled conditions. The explosive device went off during the clearing procedure, said the IDF.

B’chasdei Shamayim, no injuries to IDF soldiers were reported.