Funeral Honors Firefighter Killed In Harlem Building Blaze

NEW YORK (AP) -

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 6:58 pm |

Throngs of firefighters in dress uniform stand at attention along Fifth Avenue Tuesday for the funeral of Michael Davidson. (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)

A New York City firefighter killed while battling a blaze at a Harlem building was hailed as a hero at his funeral Tuesday.

Throngs of white-gloved firefighters in dress uniform stood at attention along Fifth Avenue as Michael Davidson’s casket passed on a firetruck adorned with his name and black-and-purple bunting. Traffic came to a standstill along the route.

Throngs of firefighters in dress uniform stand at attention along Fifth Avenue Tuesday for the funeral of Michael Davidson. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Davidson leaves behind a wife and four young children who will always be part of the FDNY family, said Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro. “Your children,” Nigro, fighting back tears, told Eileen Davidson, “will grow up knowing their father was a true hero.”