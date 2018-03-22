Regional Briefs – March 22, 2018

Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 7:18 pm |

Nixon Touts More Than 2,000 Small Donations in 1 Day

NEW YORK – Cynthia Nixon said Thursday that her campaign received more small donations in her first 24 hours as a candidate than her Democratic primary opponent, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, got in seven years. She received 2,214 contributions of less than $200, compared to Cuomo’s 1,369.

State: Fiscal Stress ‘Relatively Low’ Among 529 Villages

ALBANY – The comptroller’s office said Thursday that fiscal stress is “relatively low” among New York’s 529 village governments, The Associated Press reported. Just 10 were in some level of fiscal stress, such as Ellenville.

Restaurant Takes 10 Years To Build, 2 Years to Close

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – A restaurant that took more than 10 years to build closed Wednesday after just two years in operation, Newsday reported. Barto, owned by Donald and Anne Finley, had served amid a lavish environment complete with a red Venetian chandelier.

Person Thought Dead in Accident is in Intensive Care

TRENTON – A person reported to have died in an accident during Thursday’s storm is actually in the hospital, The Associated Press reported. Separately, an 87-year-old Toms River woman with dementia and Alzheimer’s was found dead in the snow Thursday morning.

Ex-President Clinton to Attend Rep. Slaughter’s Funeral

ROCHESTER – Former President Bill Clinton will join his wife Hillary and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi at the funeral Friday of longtime Rep. Louise Slaughter, 88, The Associated Press reported. More than 40 other members of Congress are expected to attend the service.

NYC’s Jobless Rate Lowest Since Nation’s Bicentennial

ALBANY – New York City’s unemployment rate has fallen to its lowest since the nation’s bicentennial 42 years ago, The Associated Press reported. The monthly figures released Thursday showed the jobless rate had fallen to 4.2 percent in February, an all-time low based on records going back to 1976.