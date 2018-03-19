Regional Briefs – March 19, 2018

Monday, March 19, 2018 at 7:35 pm |

Basement Barbecue Sickens Dozens of Partygoers

MASTIC, N.Y. – Dozens of partygoers who attended a barbecue Sunday night were found unconscious, having suffered carbon monoxide poisoning, WNBC reported. The family had been using a charcoal barbecue inside the basement. Fourteen people were hospitalized.

Charges Reinstated Against Hunter Who Shot Neighbor

MAYVILLE, N.Y. – Days after a judge declined to press charges, a hunter who fatally shot a neighbor he mistook for a deer was charged with manslaughter by a grand jury, the Democrat and Chronicle reported. Thomas Jadlowski accidentally killed Rosemary Billquist, 43, who had been walking near her home.

Flags Lowered to Honor 4 NYers Killed in Iraq

ALBANY – Flags at state office buildings across New York were flown at half-staff Monday to honor the four New Yorkers who were among the seven U.S. service members killed when their helicopter crashed in Iraq. Among the four were two NYC firefighters.

District Revises Policy Banning Guns Outside of School

LACEY, N.J. – A school district revised a policy that banned students from having guns outside of school after a gun rights group threatened to sue, The Associated Press reported. Lacey students are now barred from bringing weapons to school or on a bus.