$115K Reward Offered for Arrest in Fatal Austin Bombings

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -

Sunday, March 18, 2018 at 6:21 pm |

The doorway of a home that was hit with a fatal parcel bomb on March 2 is seen boarded-up in Austin, Texas, March 12. (Reuters/Jon Herskovitz)

Austin police say the reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for three explosions that have killed two people and injured two others has risen by $50,000 to now total $115,000.

Interim Police Chief Bryan Manley announced the reward boost Sunday as authorities pleaded for help.

Officials believe the bombings this month are related but Manley says investigators don’t have a motive or “what the ideology is behind this.”

He says more than 500 officers, including federal agents, have conducted 236 interviews in following up 435 leads.

A package bomb exploded at an east Austin home on March 2, killing a 39-year-old man. Two package bombs in other parts of the city exploded last Monday, killing a 17-year-old, wounding his mother and injuring a 75-year-old woman.