Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 8:41 am |

Klal Yisrael is urged to daven and beseech Shamayim on behalf of the Vizhnitzer Rebbe, shlita, as his condition took another turn for the worse and was graded as “extremely critical” on Thursday morning.

The Rebbe, shlita, has been hospitalized in the Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan over the last several months.

All are urged to continue to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Mordechai ben Margulia, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.